Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.11.
RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 5,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,028. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
