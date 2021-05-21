Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 5,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,028. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.