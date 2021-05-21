Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diversey in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $40,707,000.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

