Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diversey in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06.
NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $40,707,000.
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.
