Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spark Networks SE’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

LOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21).

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,229 shares of company stock worth $2,071,573. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

