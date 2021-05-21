Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. Research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

