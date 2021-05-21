Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

QSR stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

