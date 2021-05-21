Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

