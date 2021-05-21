Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,550,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,200 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of AT&T worth $410,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

