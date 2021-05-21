Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99,596 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $595,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $315.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.97. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

