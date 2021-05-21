Rhumbline Advisers Has $225.45 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 41,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of The Boeing worth $225,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.