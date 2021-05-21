Rhumbline Advisers Sells 133,568 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,568 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $329,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 149,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

