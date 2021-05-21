Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

RYTM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

