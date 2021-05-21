Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

