Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 10.7%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77. 413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $702.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

