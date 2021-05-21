RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,512. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

