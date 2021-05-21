ROAD Hits Market Cap of $258,495.87 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $258,495.87 and approximately $21,781.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00420424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00211426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.73 or 0.01011280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00030462 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

