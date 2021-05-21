Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

