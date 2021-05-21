Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 61.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

