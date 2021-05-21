Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.