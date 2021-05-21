Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 216,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,666. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.