Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

ROST stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

