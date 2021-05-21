Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 30th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend by 55.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.