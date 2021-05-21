Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. 75,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,695. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.