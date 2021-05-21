Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Ross Stores stock opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

