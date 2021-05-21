Round Table Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.58.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.