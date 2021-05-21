Round Table Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

