Round Table Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

