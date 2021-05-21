Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$32.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.36.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$29.29 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.43 and a 52-week high of C$29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.22.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

