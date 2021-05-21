Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$17.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMMCF. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.53.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

