Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$133.00 at CIBC

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.02.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $102.27. 14,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit