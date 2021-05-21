Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$133.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.02.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $102.27. 14,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.