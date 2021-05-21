Royal Bank of Canada Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.65.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.14. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$7.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55. The company has a market cap of C$487.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

