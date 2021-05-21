Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.50.

CRR.UN opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

