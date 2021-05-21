Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$122.97 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.