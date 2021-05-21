Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.