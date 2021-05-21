Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.13

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.13 and last traded at C$32.94, with a volume of 214466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.90.

Several research analysts have commented on RUS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,465.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

