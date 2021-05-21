Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

