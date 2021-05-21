Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up 1.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.14. 77,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.13. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.