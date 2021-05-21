Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,821. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

