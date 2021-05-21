Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Greenpro Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,961. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

