Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 298.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

COF opened at $157.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

