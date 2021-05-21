Scotiabank Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$42.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.65. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$29.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.