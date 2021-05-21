Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.25 ($83.82).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €66.38 ($78.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

