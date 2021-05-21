ScPrime Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $8,449.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,837,080 coins and its circulating supply is 35,153,469 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

