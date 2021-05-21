Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $101,374.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.84 or 0.00973412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00097492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.06 or 0.08870619 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

