Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCTBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCTBF stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Securitas has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

