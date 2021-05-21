Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.67 million.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,535. The company has a market capitalization of $580.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

