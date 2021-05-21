ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,417 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $230,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

NYSE NOW opened at $471.13 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $352.07 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

