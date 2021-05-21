Shadows Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Shadows has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $606,471.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.01106244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.09441619 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.