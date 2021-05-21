Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.