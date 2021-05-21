Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,172.00 and last traded at $1,171.33. Approximately 69,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,395,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,133.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.